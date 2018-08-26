Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $249,461.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,195.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,038 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,844. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

