Mitel Networks Corp (MITL) Position Lowered by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Mitel Networks worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Mitel Networks during the second quarter valued at $16,676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mitel Networks during the second quarter valued at $1,222,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Mitel Networks during the second quarter valued at $1,037,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mitel Networks by 17.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mitel Networks during the second quarter valued at $2,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Todd Abbott sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $26,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $83,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Charbonneau sold 10,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $115,164.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,409.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,101 shares of company stock valued at $188,229. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MITL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitel Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MITL opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Mitel Networks Corp has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter. Mitel Networks had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. analysts anticipate that Mitel Networks Corp will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Mitel Networks Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

