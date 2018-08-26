Micron Technology (MU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Benchmark began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Micron Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.83.

NASDAQ MU opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $2,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,995,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $4,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,508.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,604,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

