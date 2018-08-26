Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.70. 24,648,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,368,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $2,203,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,995,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,604,100. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

