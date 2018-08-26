Michael Harvy Lou Holmes Sells 20,000 Shares of OceanaGold Corp (OGC) Stock

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) insider Michael Harvy Lou Holmes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total value of C$80,400.00.

OGC opened at C$3.95 on Friday. OceanaGold Corp has a 52-week low of C$2.92 and a 52-week high of C$4.19.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of C$265.48 million for the quarter.

OGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.80 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold mining company, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Philippines, New Zealand, and the United States. Its flagship asset is the Didipio gold-copper mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. OceanaGold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

