Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) versus Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mettler-Toledo International (NASDAQ: AEMD) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Mettler-Toledo International has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mettler-Toledo International 0 9 2 0 2.18 Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus target price of $624.10, suggesting a potential upside of 9.88%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.37%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Profitability

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mettler-Toledo International 13.52% 90.80% 19.33% Aethlon Medical N/A -126.58% -96.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and Aethlon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mettler-Toledo International $2.73 billion 5.25 $375.97 million $17.57 32.33 Aethlon Medical $150,000.00 126.97 -$5.67 million ($0.46) -2.33

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mettler-Toledo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Aethlon Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The company's industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor life-threatening disease conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorders; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

