Metal 1-Day Volume Tops $1.11 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00009954 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Radar Relay, Upbit and Tidex. Metal has a total market cap of $17.08 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00260479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00152467 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019762 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00056740 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034846 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,668,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Upbit, Tidex, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Binance, Kyber Network, OKEx and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

