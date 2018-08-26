Mesoblast limited (MESO) Receives $15.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on MESO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesoblast stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 256.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited develops cell-based medicines. The company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform based on mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells to establish a portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Its allogeneic cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high and unmet medical needs, including cardiovascular conditions, immunologic and inflammatory conditions, orthopedic disorders, and oncology and hematology conditions.

