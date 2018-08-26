Mero 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,528.00 (MERO)

Mero (CURRENCY:MERO) traded 58.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Mero has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,528.00 worth of Mero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mero has traded down 80.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mero coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009882 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002154 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Mero Coin Profile

Mero (CRYPTO:MERO) is a coin. Mero’s total supply is 1,329,627 coins. Mero’s official Twitter account is @merocoin . The official website for Mero is mero.network

Buying and Selling Mero

Mero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mero using one of the exchanges listed above.

