Merck KGaA (MKGAF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAF opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $115.80. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

