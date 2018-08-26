Megacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $187,572.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a total market cap of $187,572.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00853572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002824 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011530 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 37,361,575 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

