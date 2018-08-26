Medtronic (MDT) PT Raised to $109.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

NYSE:MDT opened at $95.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.46. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $76.41 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $13,899,452.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,954 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,013. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

