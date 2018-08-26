MediShares (MDS) Price Hits $0.0193

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. MediShares has a market cap of $19.86 million and approximately $54,629.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MediShares Profile

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,031,355,785 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

