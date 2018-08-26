MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Holdings Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 58.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 482,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $13,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 196.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 74.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 382,458 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,699,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,853,000 after acquiring an additional 59,458 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 59.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 75,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MDU Resources Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. analysts predict that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “$29.34” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

