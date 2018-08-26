Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock comprises 2.3% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $20,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.20, for a total transaction of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,943,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,281,927 shares of company stock worth $2,389,438,126 in the last 90 days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $174.65 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $149.02 and a one year high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $507.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.