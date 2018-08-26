Matrix Service (MTRX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Matrix Service earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.1128126116449 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

MTRX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Matrix Service from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Matrix Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2,135.00 and a beta of 0.94. Matrix Service has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other Matrix Service news, insider James P. Ryan sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $52,567.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Ryan sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $78,512.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,684. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

