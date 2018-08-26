Master Swiscoin (MSCN) One Day Volume Hits $37.00

Master Swiscoin (CURRENCY:MSCN) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Master Swiscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Master Swiscoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Master Swiscoin has a total market capitalization of $50,809.00 and $37.00 worth of Master Swiscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00262843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00152852 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034712 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010774 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Master Swiscoin Coin Profile

Master Swiscoin’s total supply is 1,007,644,415 coins and its circulating supply is 45,143,320 coins. The official website for Master Swiscoin is www.swisopensource.com

Master Swiscoin Coin Trading

Master Swiscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Swiscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Swiscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Swiscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

