Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $604.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

Shares of MRVL opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

In related news, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $37,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,434.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,755 shares of company stock worth $682,620. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 82,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 65,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 102,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

