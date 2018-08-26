Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $5.90 Million in Halliburton (HAL) Stock

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,023 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 190,081 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,679,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,890,697 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $130,255,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 356,095 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 44,125 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL opened at $40.81 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Halliburton from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Halliburton from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 5,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,674.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

