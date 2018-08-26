Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 437.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,334 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.15% of Conduent worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 100,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth $568,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after buying an additional 88,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,463,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,768,000 after buying an additional 77,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conduent to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Conduent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, President David Amoriell sold 33,903 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $722,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 83,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Conduent stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of -0.70. Conduent Inc has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

