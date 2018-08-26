Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 16,246 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 65,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $291,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 536.8% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.26.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $928,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,142,688.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,400 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $86.13 and a 12-month high of $117.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

