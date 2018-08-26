Marriott International Inc (MAR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,757,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Marriott International worth $2,248,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,121,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,141,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.84 per share, with a total value of $198,177.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,177.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $607,558.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,547 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $123.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $99.58 and a 52-week high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

