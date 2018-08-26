Mark J. Hawkins Sells 1,090 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $160,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,174.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $152.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $92.11 and a 12-month high of $152.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on salesforce.com to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.65.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

