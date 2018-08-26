Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,113 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.3% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 262,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,051,000. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,195,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. ValuEngine cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.34.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $135.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

