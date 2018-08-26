MannKind (MNKD) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

News coverage about MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MannKind earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.9298876398659 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MNKD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 777,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $171.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.60. MannKind has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. sell-side analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of MannKind and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

