Manitex International Inc (MNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Manitex International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. Manitex International reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitex International will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manitex International.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manitex International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 53,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.32 million, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.45. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

In related news, Director Robert S. Gigliotti sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $51,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 512,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 119,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

