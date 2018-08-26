Mackay Shields LLC Sells 155,624 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 155,624 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,491,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 365,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 87,409 shares during the period. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 5,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.38, for a total transaction of $347,432.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 460,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,356,366. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $4,265,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,062,981.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,038 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,844 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

