Mackay Shields LLC Raises Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.36% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9,179.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. ValuEngine cut Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $69,250.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $543,111.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.75. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.