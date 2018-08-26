Lyle M. Wolberg Purchases 1,000 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Director Lyle M. Wolberg bought 1,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 28,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 44,289 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 36,015 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.