Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Lumentum posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Lumentum had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lumentum from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

LITE traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $65.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,114. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.06.

In related news, insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $85,585.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,885.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $157,708.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,274 shares of company stock valued at $450,384 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $848,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $427,000.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

