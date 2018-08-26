Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) is Gagnon Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 37.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,838 shares during the quarter. Lumber Liquidators accounts for 4.8% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

LL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Loop Capital set a $30.00 price target on Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.45 million, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.26 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

