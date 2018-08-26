Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.83.

LULU stock opened at $138.76 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $140.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,210,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 103.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 247.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 104.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

