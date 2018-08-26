LSV Asset Management Has $12.18 Million Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,267 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.58% of The Hackett Group worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $164,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $598.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.04 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.41%. research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCKT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.