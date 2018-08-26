Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.41.

LOW stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 698.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,327,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,784,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $457,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,479 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,540,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,665,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

