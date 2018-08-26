Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Given a $105.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.41.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $109.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

