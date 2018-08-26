Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $168,000 in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) Stock

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Smart & Final Stores during the first quarter worth $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 55.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 24,330 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 75.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 95,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 40,998 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Smart & Final Stores during the first quarter worth $580,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Smart & Final Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Smart & Final Stores from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Smart & Final Stores from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart & Final Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

NYSE:SFS opened at $7.00 on Friday. Smart & Final Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $546.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart & Final Stores Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Smart & Final Stores Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

