Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys New Stake in MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 252.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 221.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

MRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

MedEquities Realty Trust stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of -0.11. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 30.84%. equities analysts forecast that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. MedEquities Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other MedEquities Realty Trust news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $102,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

