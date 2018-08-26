Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE) Receives $11.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LONE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lonestar Resources US from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Lonestar Resources US stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 158,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Lonestar Resources US has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $223.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $47.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.59 million. equities research analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Lonestar Resources US news, Director John H. Murray bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,746.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Murray bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $66,804.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 155,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,935 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the second quarter worth about $7,738,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 177.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.