Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (LOMA) Holdings Lifted by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,113 shares during the period. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina makes up approximately 0.6% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management owned 0.23% of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOMA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut their target price on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

LOMA stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $989.40 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $206.64 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

