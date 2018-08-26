Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Dover Corp (DOV)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,070 shares during the period. Dover comprises 0.9% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Dover worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dover by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,131,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 7,946.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 315,724 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Dover by 957.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 297,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 530,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,802,000 after acquiring an additional 206,274 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $4,137,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 367,324 shares in the company, valued at $30,396,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $1,516,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,245 shares of company stock worth $7,011,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $67.21 and a 12-month high of $88.11. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.