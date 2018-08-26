Lithium Americas (LAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.77 million and a PE ratio of -9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.