Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $126.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $120.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

NYSE:LAD traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.79. The stock had a trading volume of 141,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $127.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.42). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

In other Lithia Motors news, insider Chris Holzshu purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.23 per share, with a total value of $102,787.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,932.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $1,479,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,980. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 367.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 33.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 222.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 65,784 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

