Linde (LIN) PT Set at €188.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €188.00 ($213.64) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €173.00 ($196.59) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. equinet set a €176.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €212.00 ($240.91) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($217.05) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €200.08 ($227.36).

ETR LIN opened at €173.80 ($197.50) on Wednesday. Linde has a 52-week low of €150.10 ($170.57) and a 52-week high of €199.40 ($226.59).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

