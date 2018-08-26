Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Price Down 74.6% Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.22 or 0.00344831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3.48 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has traded down 74.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00859473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002812 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 144.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin . Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

