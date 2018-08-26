Liberum Capital Raises Howden Joinery Group (HWDN) Price Target to GBX 567

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 557 ($7.12) to GBX 567 ($7.25) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HWDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 470 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.52) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 480 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.39) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.71) target price (up previously from GBX 520 ($6.65)) on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.58) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 505.09 ($6.46).

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 487.40 ($6.23) on Thursday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 282 ($3.60) and a one year high of GBX 596.70 ($7.63).

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 8.90 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 57.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Robert Fenwick sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.62), for a total transaction of £259,000 ($331,075.04).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures, distributes, and sells kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

