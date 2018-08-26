Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (LILA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (NASDAQ:LILA) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LILA. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 1.63. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

In other Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $56,628.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Noyes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $358,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in the first quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in the first quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in the first quarter worth about $1,406,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

