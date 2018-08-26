Liberty Global PLC Class C (LBTYK) Stake Boosted by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global PLC Class C during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global PLC Class C during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Global PLC Class C during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global PLC Class C during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 35.3% during the second quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Liberty Global PLC Class C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.84 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC Class C has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Global PLC Class C Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

