Lenovo Group (LNVGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Lenovo Group stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Lenovo Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

