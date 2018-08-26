LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.21). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 14,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $533,309.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,118,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,277,984.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $44,580.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,947. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,624,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT opened at $35.67 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $688.86 million, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

