Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Leidos were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Barings LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 51.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,593,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after acquiring an additional 119,243 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Leidos by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Leidos by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.